- Fixed an issue where the game would get stuck loading if the prefs file failed to load.
- Fixed visitors not spawning properly while any [spoiler]anti-visitor items[/spoiler] are placed.
- Fixed the 3D model for a certain hidden item.
Garden Galaxy update for 15 December 2022
1.0.1 - Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update