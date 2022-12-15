 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garden Galaxy update for 15 December 2022

1.0.1 - Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10157067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the game would get stuck loading if the prefs file failed to load.
  • Fixed visitors not spawning properly while any [spoiler]anti-visitor items[/spoiler] are placed.
  • Fixed the 3D model for a certain hidden item.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1970461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link