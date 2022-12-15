 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 15 December 2022

0.10.07 InDev Patch

15 December 2022

0.10.07

  • Slippery surfaces is now reliant on ground wetness level and not just rain intensity. This means players have a grace period where if they are working on the roof and it starts to rain, they can pack up their tools and safely climb down.
  • Are now signed off of benefits when going to jail
  • Fixed issue with police warning text continuing to pop up even after player is going to jail
  • Improved prison eating visuals
  • Fixed issue where cars wouldn’t spawn in town
  • Fixed green sofa missing from the environment (Fix only applies to new saves due to the way this works)
  • Added 4 new properties to the Mitchell purchase document, built by the incredibly skilled JohnFister.
  • These 4 properties are all run down and require renovating each in their own way, offering new challenges for players
  • (If you have a property you think should be included in the game as a purchase option, please let us know!)
  • (Property details still being written for these)
  • Fixed some instances of floating trees
  • Can now skip tutorial segment of the game when first talking to Jimmy, opening up Mitchell business opportunities earlier
  • Fixed issue with plasterboard repair causing soft-lock
  • Fixed issue where house and rent price wouldn’t change on Mitchell catalogue purchase page
  • Fixed Harold catalogue shelves having broken names on frame types
  • Fixed caravan shower plasterboard being removable with the hammer

Cheers,
Greg

