0.10.07 InDev Patch

0.10.07
- Slippery surfaces is now reliant on ground wetness level and not just rain intensity. This means players have a grace period where if they are working on the roof and it starts to rain, they can pack up their tools and safely climb down.
- Are now signed off of benefits when going to jail
- Fixed issue with police warning text continuing to pop up even after player is going to jail
- Improved prison eating visuals
- Fixed issue where cars wouldn’t spawn in town
- Fixed green sofa missing from the environment (Fix only applies to new saves due to the way this works)
- Added 4 new properties to the Mitchell purchase document, built by the incredibly skilled JohnFister.
- These 4 properties are all run down and require renovating each in their own way, offering new challenges for players
- (If you have a property you think should be included in the game as a purchase option, please let us know!)
- (Property details still being written for these)
- Fixed some instances of floating trees
- Can now skip tutorial segment of the game when first talking to Jimmy, opening up Mitchell business opportunities earlier
- Fixed issue with plasterboard repair causing soft-lock
- Fixed issue where house and rent price wouldn’t change on Mitchell catalogue purchase page
- Fixed Harold catalogue shelves having broken names on frame types
- Fixed caravan shower plasterboard being removable with the hammer
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in testingbranch branch