v1.0.9 Released, with the new Lost River DLC map!

The v1.0.9 update is now available, with a few improvements and fixes to the main game, plus the new reimagined Lost River game map, available as DLC for US$12!

NEW: LOST RIVER MAP (DLC)

A fictional area in the Mountain West, featuring both expansive wilderness and a mysteriously-abandoned town. Some years ago, all human residents evacuated the town of Lost RIver. Nature has begun to reclaim the place, with elk herds and other wildlife wandering the abandoned streets and subdivisions. Wolves may wonder what happened here, but they will never know. This is a reimagined version of the Lost River: Classic map, remade from the ground up and now equal to the scope and quality of Amethyst Mountain and Slough Creek.

Features;

8x8 kilometer map (30% larger than the WQ:AE Yellowstone maps)

The full arc of quests, from learning to hunt through raising pups. (That currently brings you to Endless Summer, but once the Saga is completed, it will be available in Lost River as well as in the Yellowstone maps.)

The mysterious town of Lost River, which humans abandoned some years ago -- but where you'll find clues about their activities and concerns.

A vast wilderness reaching into the mountains, where elk roam and grizzlies roar, dotted with interesting natural and human-made features.

Over a dozen buildings that wolves can enter and explore.

All the gameplay and animals in the main game, plus a few more!

Over 20 new achievements.

Cattle ranch where players can press their luck by preying on the herd -- but beware of tricks that the ranchers have up their sleeves!

New music tracks when exploring the human areas of the map, in the same style as the original Lost River soundtrack.

And much more (including the return of Lost River's best-kept secret) -- but you'll have to explore the map to discover it all.

ALSO NEW:

Once you have a mate, a new Mate tab appears in Pack Info, where you can see your mate's attributes and genetics, and write a short biography if you wish. (Bio is saved with the game save.)

Snow remains at high elevations in the springtime. Snow coverage is now synced correctly between the terrain and rocks, trees, and other objects, based on elevation.

IMPROVEMENTS:

For the "travel a long distance with pups to a new rendezvous site" achievement, an alert now notifies you when you've gone the required distance.

[h3BUGS FIXED:[/h3]