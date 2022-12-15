 Skip to content

Turbo Sloths update for 15 December 2022

Christmas Update!

Turbo Sloths update for 15 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Christmas Update

  • Winter weather, snowy roads.
  • Snowmen, Christmas Tree, Gifts e.t.c
  • Holiday upgrade helpers and boosters.
  • Steering sensitivity
  • Career mode progress
  • Game Optimisation
  • Fixed bugs

