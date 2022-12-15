- Winter weather, snowy roads.
- Snowmen, Christmas Tree, Gifts e.t.c
- Holiday upgrade helpers and boosters.
- Steering sensitivity
- Career mode progress
- Game Optimisation
- Fixed bugs
Turbo Sloths update for 15 December 2022
Christmas Update!
