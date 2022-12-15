 Skip to content

Warlord: Britannia update for 15 December 2022

Update 4.01

Update 4.01

Legates,

Just some bug fixes and improvements to the latest update!

Update Log:

  • Fixed roman archers not counting ranged kills
  • Fixed romans not counting pilum kills
  • Fixed projectiles not hitting destroyable camp structures like walls and tents
  • Fixed engineer units switching to guard duty during a transfer
  • Fixed soldier menu to not allow background units to be selected
  • Fixed engineers and archers not transferring backwards
  • Fixed archer and engineer tents reverting to other tent types when relocating camp
  • Fixed artillery not following the formation when their crew is killed/not present
  • Fixed formation unit count not keeping track of officer deaths correctly
  • Added new unit special override unlock. Acts as a failsafe in case quests are not loading right and preventing new unit unlocks
  • Artillery now warp to their guard points when within a range, like other units. Acts a failsafe incase the machine gets trapped under the platform
  • Increased roman archer range slightly
  • Increased plate-like armor arrow deflection chance slightly
  • Decreased barbarian archer accuracy slightly
  • Decreased archer fire rate slightly

