-Hotfix for people trying to play the "coming soon" multiplayer
-Doubled weight limit to make building easier
-Some fixes for player deaths
The Otherwilde update for 15 December 2022
2.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Hotfix for people trying to play the "coming soon" multiplayer
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update