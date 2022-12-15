With this latest update controller type is now auto-detected and Input GUI is swapped to the appropriate controller type.
Supports DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X/S controller, Xbox 360 controller, Switch Pro controller, Steam Deck and more.
Super Perils of Baking update for 15 December 2022
Input Detection Update
With this latest update controller type is now auto-detected and Input GUI is swapped to the appropriate controller type.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update