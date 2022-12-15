 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Perils of Baking update for 15 December 2022

Input Detection Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10156798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this latest update controller type is now auto-detected and Input GUI is swapped to the appropriate controller type.
Supports DualShock 4, DualSense, Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X/S controller, Xbox 360 controller, Switch Pro controller, Steam Deck and more.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1868521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link