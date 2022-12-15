 Skip to content

Alkali update for 15 December 2022

Patch 1.0.1 - Cutscene replay

Patch 1.0.1 - Cutscene replay

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added cutscene replay function. Press dash key when standing over a level that normally triggers a cutscene when completed
  • Select and Cutscene navigation symbol only appears when relevant in overworld
  • Fixed world 3 intro cutscene
  • Fixed world 4 intro cutscene
  • Fixed Ending C cutscene
  • Fixed issue with cutscene volume sometimes being too low
  • Fixed rare visual artifact on player sprite
  • Improved visibility of glass
  • Adjusted switch visual size
  • Made cutscene volume higher to match normal music volume
  • Fixed issue with marathon achievement not updating

