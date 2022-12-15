Patch 1.0.1 - Cutscene replay

- Added cutscene replay function. Press dash key when standing over a level that normally triggers a cutscene when completed
- Select and Cutscene navigation symbol only appears when relevant in overworld
- Fixed world 3 intro cutscene
- Fixed world 4 intro cutscene
- Fixed Ending C cutscene
- Fixed issue with cutscene volume sometimes being too low
- Fixed rare visual artifact on player sprite
- Improved visibility of glass
- Adjusted switch visual size
- Made cutscene volume higher to match normal music volume
- Fixed issue with marathon achievement not updating
