0.8.30 has been released

Added functionality
- Added an implant that can tell if an enemy is reloading.
Adjustments
- The power of the romanza was made a little stronger. (We have brought the power back a little.)
- Lengthened reload time for BR27A.
- Added the ability to transition to a lateral slice while jumping.
- Added the ability to transition to a lateral slice after a double jump.
- Added the ability to jump cancel a lateral slice.
- Added the ability to boost back in mid-air.
- The display time of the attack range of the sword has been halved (previously 1 second in real time). (Previously it was 1 second in real time)
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the empty BP icon to remain visible.
Changed files in this update