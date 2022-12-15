 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 15 December 2022

0.8.30 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10156591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added functionality

  • Added an implant that can tell if an enemy is reloading.

Adjustments

  • The power of the romanza was made a little stronger. (We have brought the power back a little.)
  • Lengthened reload time for BR27A.
  • Added the ability to transition to a lateral slice while jumping.
  • Added the ability to transition to a lateral slice after a double jump.
  • Added the ability to jump cancel a lateral slice.
  • Added the ability to boost back in mid-air.
  • The display time of the attack range of the sword has been halved (previously 1 second in real time). (Previously it was 1 second in real time)

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the empty BP icon to remain visible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link