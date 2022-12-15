 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clip maker update for 15 December 2022

Snowball Fight

Share · View all patches · Build 10156225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

DLC poses update:

  • Snowball Fight 20 poses (Actions group)

Free DLC Components update:

  • Snowball as handle and as props

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link