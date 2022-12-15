Hoomans!! We bring updates!!

Greetings Hoomans! We've been hard at work and brought some improvements to the game.

Gather round, gather round!

Firstly, aiming is no longer inverted from the get-go. This decision was made based on a bunch of research and testing and resulted in the majority of peasants preferring it so. Don't fret, for you still have the option to invert your controls from the settings screen.

Secondly, we added an Accelerometer!! We had to use a time machine to bring it back to medieval times!! This little guy helps show you how much power/velocity you're putting into your fling and will appear whenever you start aiming, nifty!

Lastly, cancelling aims can't get more entertaining than this! We first implemented the ability to cancel your aim with a right click, then we added a fart. Later we discovered a bug where a right click allows you to fart on command, it's since been flagged as a feature! Get ready to fly your kite, cause it's about to get windy!

Detailed Updates