Lumencraft update for 15 December 2022

Winter update - beware Ice Caves Biome

Lumencraft update for 15 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scouts! 🖖

Wipe your boots before entering the base! There’s a lot of snow on them…❄️

Do you have your winter cap and gloves? 🧤
Good, you're gonna need them. Please tell us - what do you know about Ice Caves Biome?

With the new Winter Update we’re introducing the Winter Event to Lumencraft!

Random maps now generate with Ice Caves biome - the place where the ground below the surface is permanently frozen.

What’s more, the Desert Excavation adventure map is replaced with Tundra Excavation.
Play the map - it’s still a deadly trap and it does not matter if it’s covered by sand or snow.

Why are you building the snowman? ☃️
Well, you're right - I think that everyone needs some time off, especially when you're working in a “Swarm-unfriendly” environment.

Before you open that gate again (and before our warm tea becomes sorbet), read the whole changelog.

**

## [EA Winter Update]

**

  • Winter Event!
    -> it's snowing! (literally)
    -> random maps now generate with tundra biome
    -> Desert Excavation adventure map is replaced with Tundra Excavation

### Added

  • added biome selection to random maps
    -> 3 options are available: Random, Cave, Tundra
  • added starting resources option to random maps
  • added new notification sound that now plays on "good" events
  • Editor: new base floor textures: Snow, Snow Ruins
  • Editor: new terrain texture: Snow Ruins
  • Editor: added a thick separator to terrain settings, to make it less confusing
  • Editor: added "Attacks Base?" flag to Monster Nest

### Changed

  • rebalanced difficulty settings
  • changed easy bonus chest to Storage Container
  • improved Wall textures. Each upgrade level now looks distinct
  • swarm monsters should blend better with background on death
  • removed notification on opening Hole Trap
  • improved appearance of advanced generation settings menu
  • changed Random Map Biomes secret option to Extra Biomes
  • removed miss chance from rockets
  • rockets that hit enemies will no longer damage walls
  • rocket ammo is now cheaper
  • flying enemies and turret bullets no longer go over foam

### Fixed

  • Saving: fixed some buildings appearing with wrong angle after load
  • fixed resource count and turret limit overlapping
  • fixed description for OCD achievement: "Clear the map of all Lumen"
  • fixed flamethrower flames not going over the best wall
  • fixed some enemies spawning wrongly from holes
  • fixed Lab sometimes not receiving power after being placed
  • fixed some main menu dialogs not being closed by Escape
  • fixed being able to rotate demolish marker
  • fixed powered Stand not affecting Spear
  • Editor: fixed potential error when switching from object to terrain, with floor selected
  • Editor: fixed Monster Nests not displaying swarm icons

### Demo update

  • new Tundra Excavation,
  • new languages: the demo is now available in French, Spanish and Russian,
  • added Map Editor (without save).

Just a reminder - Lumencraft is a part of the Early Access Bundle, a delectable selection of Polish games to fill your veins with high-octane action. 🛢️

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29448/Early_Access_Bundle/

👉 Read more about it here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1713810/view/3653012651447478691?l=polish

And finally, a little teaser... we will share very important information with you soon!

Follow us on Steam ⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦.

Don’t end up like Jack Torrance - the transport of a frozen Scout can be costly!

Yours 2Dynamic Games

