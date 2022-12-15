Winter update - beware Ice Caves Biome

Share · View all patches · Build 10156035 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 18:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Random maps now generate with Ice Caves biome - the place where the ground below the surface is permanently frozen.

What’s more, the Desert Excavation adventure map is replaced with Tundra Excavation.

Play the map - it’s still a deadly trap and it does not matter if it’s covered by sand or snow.

Winter Event!

-> it's snowing! (literally)

-> random maps now generate with tundra biome

-> Desert Excavation adventure map is replaced with Tundra Excavation

### Added

added biome selection to random maps

-> 3 options are available: Random, Cave, Tundra

-> 3 options are available: Random, Cave, Tundra added starting resources option to random maps

added new notification sound that now plays on "good" events

Editor: new base floor textures: Snow, Snow Ruins

Editor: new terrain texture: Snow Ruins

Editor: added a thick separator to terrain settings, to make it less confusing

Editor: added "Attacks Base?" flag to Monster Nest

### Changed

rebalanced difficulty settings

changed easy bonus chest to Storage Container

improved Wall textures. Each upgrade level now looks distinct

swarm monsters should blend better with background on death

removed notification on opening Hole Trap

improved appearance of advanced generation settings menu

changed Random Map Biomes secret option to Extra Biomes

removed miss chance from rockets

rockets that hit enemies will no longer damage walls

rocket ammo is now cheaper

flying enemies and turret bullets no longer go over foam

### Fixed

Saving: fixed some buildings appearing with wrong angle after load

fixed resource count and turret limit overlapping

fixed description for OCD achievement: "Clear the map of all Lumen"

fixed flamethrower flames not going over the best wall

fixed some enemies spawning wrongly from holes

fixed Lab sometimes not receiving power after being placed

fixed some main menu dialogs not being closed by Escape

fixed being able to rotate demolish marker

fixed powered Stand not affecting Spear

Editor: fixed potential error when switching from object to terrain, with floor selected

Editor: fixed Monster Nests not displaying swarm icons

### Demo update

new Tundra Excavation,

new languages: the demo is now available in French, Spanish and Russian,

added Map Editor (without save).

Just a reminder - Lumencraft is a part of the Early Access Bundle, a delectable selection of Polish games to fill your veins with high-octane action. 🛢️

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29448/Early_Access_Bundle/

👉 Read more about it here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1713810/view/3653012651447478691?l=polish

Don’t end up like Jack Torrance - the transport of a frozen Scout can be costly!

Yours 2Dynamic Games