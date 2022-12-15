Winter update - beware Ice Caves Biome

Scouts! 🖖
Wipe your boots before entering the base! There’s a lot of snow on them…❄️
Do you have your winter cap and gloves? 🧤
Good, you're gonna need them. Please tell us - what do you know about Ice Caves Biome?
With the new Winter Update we’re introducing the Winter Event to Lumencraft!
Random maps now generate with Ice Caves biome - the place where the ground below the surface is permanently frozen.
What’s more, the Desert Excavation adventure map is replaced with Tundra Excavation.
Play the map - it’s still a deadly trap and it does not matter if it’s covered by sand or snow.
Why are you building the snowman? ☃️
Well, you're right - I think that everyone needs some time off, especially when you're working in a “Swarm-unfriendly” environment.
Before you open that gate again (and before our warm tea becomes sorbet), read the whole changelog.
## [EA Winter Update]
- Winter Event!
-> it's snowing! (literally)
-> random maps now generate with tundra biome
-> Desert Excavation adventure map is replaced with Tundra Excavation
### Added
- added biome selection to random maps
-> 3 options are available: Random, Cave, Tundra
- added starting resources option to random maps
- added new notification sound that now plays on "good" events
- Editor: new base floor textures: Snow, Snow Ruins
- Editor: new terrain texture: Snow Ruins
- Editor: added a thick separator to terrain settings, to make it less confusing
- Editor: added "Attacks Base?" flag to Monster Nest
### Changed
- rebalanced difficulty settings
- changed easy bonus chest to Storage Container
- improved Wall textures. Each upgrade level now looks distinct
- swarm monsters should blend better with background on death
- removed notification on opening Hole Trap
- improved appearance of advanced generation settings menu
- changed Random Map Biomes secret option to Extra Biomes
- removed miss chance from rockets
- rockets that hit enemies will no longer damage walls
- rocket ammo is now cheaper
- flying enemies and turret bullets no longer go over foam
### Fixed
- Saving: fixed some buildings appearing with wrong angle after load
- fixed resource count and turret limit overlapping
- fixed description for OCD achievement: "Clear the map of all Lumen"
- fixed flamethrower flames not going over the best wall
- fixed some enemies spawning wrongly from holes
- fixed Lab sometimes not receiving power after being placed
- fixed some main menu dialogs not being closed by Escape
- fixed being able to rotate demolish marker
- fixed powered Stand not affecting Spear
- Editor: fixed potential error when switching from object to terrain, with floor selected
- Editor: fixed Monster Nests not displaying swarm icons
### Demo update
- new Tundra Excavation,
- new languages: the demo is now available in French, Spanish and Russian,
- added Map Editor (without save).
Just a reminder - Lumencraft is a part of the Early Access Bundle, a delectable selection of Polish games to fill your veins with high-octane action. 🛢️
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29448/Early_Access_Bundle/
👉 Read more about it here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1713810/view/3653012651447478691?l=polish
And finally, a little teaser... we will share very important information with you soon!
Follow us on Steam ⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦.
Don’t end up like Jack Torrance - the transport of a frozen Scout can be costly!
Yours 2Dynamic Games
