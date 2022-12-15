 Skip to content

DEVOUR update for 15 December 2022

v3.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10155950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Players are now able to see how many presents (and pumpkins during Halloween) they have collected on the map when bringing up the keys list

Changed files in this update

DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
