We often get the question: “What's coming next in Passed Out ❓ ”

For the, somewhat, longer answer: Here’s a quick overview of features coming sooner rather than later:‎

A new, larger, map with many places to explore and get lost in. Just make sure to hydrate yourself so you don’t pass out while wandering around.

Speaking of getting lost, the new minimap might actually help you prevent this.

If you ever hear a fart in the distance, that gas might be indicative of the many swarming creatures forming the new zone system.

We know you like to be complimented on your prowess, or politely directed to “rush B” in other games, so we’ll give you the ability to voice your opinions with proximity chat!

For superior vision in dark places, or getting a brighter light at the end of the tunnel, we’ve got you covered with a new dynamic lighting system.