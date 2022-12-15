**

Hello World

Bots Are Stupid is out now with a 20% discount!

Get ready to tackle over 40 challenging levels armed with nothing but your keyboard, your coding knowledge, a cup of coffee, and we are sure some trial and error based problem solving. And if you are willing to put in some overtime, you can tackle some of the player created levels too.

Bots are stupid is an ultra-precise 2D platformer where you give robots instructions instead of directly controlling them. Master the campaign levels or create and share your own. “It’s Mario Maker with coding”

Check out the trailer here!

Be you an avid problem solver or simply want to make some fun and quirky, or near impossible looking levels for other to solve we are sure you will love Bots Are Stupid.