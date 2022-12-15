Version 1.1.1

Major
- Added 40 new unique weapons and 8 new unique tomes/shields
- All unique items now have a variable unique affix value range, which can be re-rolled using Enchanted Blacksmith Hammers.
Minor
- Increased bleeding damage from the player by 1000%, and bleeding damage from monsters by 100%
- Belts can now get +evasion and +force field affixes
- Warrior melee skills are no longer usable with crossbows or wands
- Health potions no longer removes bleeding on use
- Skills are now dependant on the item in your Main hand, so having a crossbow in main hand and wand in off-hand does not allow you to cast mage spells for example
Skills now always use the Main Hand when casting
- Fixed issue where you didn't gain XP on linux platforms
- Fixed so you can move a premium stash page to the last page
- Fixed: Elemental Seal idle mastery now remains after a level is restarted
- Fixed: Always hit is now correctly calculated based on the current attacking hand
- Fixed: Updated the icon of Dreadnought gloves
Changed files in this update