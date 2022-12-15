 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nordicandia update for 15 December 2022

Version 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10155722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major

  • Added 40 new unique weapons and 8 new unique tomes/shields
  • All unique items now have a variable unique affix value range, which can be re-rolled using Enchanted Blacksmith Hammers.

Minor

  • Increased bleeding damage from the player by 1000%, and bleeding damage from monsters by 100%
  • Belts can now get +evasion and +force field affixes
  • Warrior melee skills are no longer usable with crossbows or wands
  • Health potions no longer removes bleeding on use
  • Skills are now dependant on the item in your Main hand, so having a crossbow in main hand and wand in off-hand does not allow you to cast mage spells for example
    Skills now always use the Main Hand when casting
  • Fixed issue where you didn't gain XP on linux platforms
  • Fixed so you can move a premium stash page to the last page
  • Fixed: Elemental Seal idle mastery now remains after a level is restarted
  • Fixed: Always hit is now correctly calculated based on the current attacking hand
  • Fixed: Updated the icon of Dreadnought gloves

Changed files in this update

Nordicandia Content Depot 1503791
  • Loading history…
Nordicandia Content Linux Depot 1503792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link