Prison Architect Jungle Pack and FREE Update The Jailhouse are out now!

_Dear Ma,

I hope you’re doing well, they told me you came to visit me, but got turned away at reception. I hope you’re not feeling ill. So many of my fellow inmates are looking a little green and feverish. Also, the eggs in the kitchen this morning had a large number of bugs buzzing on them, but that’s normal in the jungle. Right?

In other news, we just got a cinema! There’s nothing quite like watching a film with the fire pits blazing nearby. Makes it easier to ignore the rusty metal doors and buzzing insects everywhere.

Ow! I just got bitten! These bugs are the worst. Time to get into my netted bed. Hopefully they’ll let you visit next week.

Love,

Your Son_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237250/Prison_Architect__Jungle_Pack/

Prison Architect: Jungle Pack Key Features:

It’s a prison, in a jungle!

Use your surroundings to create wooden furniture, five new flooring types (one specific for water!), one outdoor cinema plus new walls and doors: all is set to thrive in the jungle.

Tropical Fever (and how to survive it)

Tropical fever can spread among inmates. You can fight and manage it with netted beds, fire pits, and a new, cutting-edge medical program.

A Different Environment

In the jungle, you will find new trees, which can be farmed and sold, or chopped down for lumber. Some wood variants for guard towers, drains, etc. are also available.

Jungle Pack (2.99 USD/ 2.09 GBP/ 2.99EUR)

Becoming One With The Jungle - New features and items based around nature and wooden materials, to help support your prison in a greener way. New Trees - Two new trees have been added, one for just aesthetic purposes and the other as a new export variant for logs and wooden planks. Wooden Items - New Variants of existing items made from wooden materials, such as: guard towers, benches, tables, serving tables, drains, and beds. Blending In - A new CCTV camera has been added that has been camouflaged to match its jungle-themed destination. It may be less hidden if placed inside...

Fever That Holds You Tight - A terrible affliction has been added with this pack that can cause severe damage to your prisoners, luckily your staff need to have all their vaccinations to be able to work at your prison. So that's nice. Fever Starts - This event can be enabled from the creation menu but within the game it is first brought into your prison by either deliveries or visitors. Fever Spreads - If a prisoner comes into close proximity to an infected item or individual they will have a good chance to gain the affliction. Fever Burns - The fever will have 3 stages with symptoms getting worse as time goes by, if left alone victims will die. Visitor Reception - Using this new room, any civilians who come to your prison can be checked over for both contraband and for their health, anyone showing signs of infection will be sent away. Fire Pits - these lovely big structures not only light up large areas of your prison but they will also keep the "bugs" away from any prisoner within their radius keeping them safer. Netted Beds - to prevent your inmates from becoming afflicted during their sleep, these new beds will give any prisoner who uses them a short immunity due to the high quality of netting used. Treatment Program - To keep your inmates safer for longer, this new medical program will boost your inmates health for a number of days and make it so that they can frolic safely and freely locked behind jail doors and walls...

Visuals - Your prison can't only run smoothly and efficiently, it also has to look good too, right? Uniforms - It's that time again, the third uniform pack has arrived! Change up the style of your prisoners and staff once more with this green theme. Flooring - 5 new flooring types have been added, 2 types of stone tiles to decorate the inside of your prison along with 3 more natural looking flooring types to decorate the outside of your prison. Water - Although yes water is also a flooring type, we felt it needed its own section. The new murky water type is available to give your prisoners a more natural but also less clean appeal which we're sure that you will enjoy. Walls & Doors - A new type of jail doors and walls have been added, the rusted kind. This set of fortifications come with multiple flooring types below each of the walls and of course both a standard and a large variant for the doors. Clock Face - If you ever wanted a slightly more retro looking clock face well now you have it. Karr Hide - This well dressed chap is an expert within a jungle environment and will be able to teach your Snipers how to properly use a scope.



Capacitor Max Plus - Power Management has always been a challenge, but this new and more powerful (and more expensive!) capacitor may just make it a little easier.

- Power Management has always been a challenge, but this new and more powerful (and more expensive!) capacitor may just make it a little easier. New Sniffer Dog - It would be unfair of us not to share this sunshine boy with you, so please enjoy the wonder that is Toby and all that he stands and rolls over for.

- It would be unfair of us not to share this sunshine boy with you, so please enjoy the wonder that is Toby and all that he stands and rolls over for. Idle Guards - We've made it so that now instead of having large numbers of Guards idling within the delivery area they will now prioritize more important areas of the prison.

- We've made it so that now instead of having large numbers of Guards idling within the delivery area they will now prioritize more important areas of the prison. Deployment Scheduler - The scheduler menu has been given a small makeover to improve the user experience, making it clearer and easier to use.

- The scheduler menu has been given a small makeover to improve the user experience, making it clearer and easier to use. Quick Build Materials - Now when using a quick build, the last material selected will be saved when using that quick build again.

- Now when using a quick build, the last material selected will be saved when using that quick build again. Identity Thief - We've re-balanced the Identity Thief reputation so that it can't take over your prison quite so easily.

- We've re-balanced the Identity Thief reputation so that it can't take over your prison quite so easily. Suppression Effects - Inmates will no longer be turned insane as easily when being handled by guards.

Full Patch Notes:

https://pdxint.at/JailhousePatch

For more information on Jungle Pack and Prison Architect, visit paradoxinteractive.com

Price is 2.99 USD/ 2.09 GBP/ 2.99EUR.

