Voice of Chernobyl update for 15 December 2022

V0.1.8 Patch #1

V0.1.8 Patch #1 · Build 10155573

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello beautiful people, heres V0.1.8P1 with some changes and fixes

Survival

  • New 3 locations; Fire department tower, a small random town and a mediocre sized military base
  • Backpacks, boots and facial clothings now spawn and can benefit your inventory size
  • Added some new hats that randomly spawn, since last hats weren't spawning as often or were floating in the air and I couldn't be bothered to fix it (lol)
  • Unwanted weapons can be dropped with H
  • When reloading guns, they shouldn't wipe all your magazines now

Gameplay

  • Footsteps volume are toned down a bit
  • Some minor adjustments to voicechat, less garbling now
  • Nerfed VSS; more expensive and less ammo
  • Weapons should now affect your speed, as before it wasn't

General

  • Changed a few cosmetics sizes to not clip inside the head

Bugs

  • Experimented the infamous stuck issue, and made some changes to kind of fix it (it may still happen but I'm unsure)
  • Fixed some weapon descriptions; HK G3, FAL and VSS

Survival has its own category in changelogs, so nothing gets mixed creating a spaghetti of words
If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there

