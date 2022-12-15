V0.1.8 Patch #1

Hello beautiful people, heres V0.1.8P1 with some changes and fixes
Survival
- New 3 locations; Fire department tower, a small random town and a mediocre sized military base
- Backpacks, boots and facial clothings now spawn and can benefit your inventory size
- Added some new hats that randomly spawn, since last hats weren't spawning as often or were floating in the air and I couldn't be bothered to fix it (lol)
- Unwanted weapons can be dropped with H
- When reloading guns, they shouldn't wipe all your magazines now
Gameplay
- Footsteps volume are toned down a bit
- Some minor adjustments to voicechat, less garbling now
- Nerfed VSS; more expensive and less ammo
- Weapons should now affect your speed, as before it wasn't
General
- Changed a few cosmetics sizes to not clip inside the head
Bugs
- Experimented the infamous stuck issue, and made some changes to kind of fix it (it may still happen but I'm unsure)
- Fixed some weapon descriptions; HK G3, FAL and VSS
Survival has its own category in changelogs, so nothing gets mixed creating a spaghetti of words
If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there
Changed files in this update