V0.1.8 Patch #1

Hello beautiful people, heres V0.1.8P1 with some changes and fixes

Survival

New 3 locations; Fire department tower, a small random town and a mediocre sized military base

Backpacks, boots and facial clothings now spawn and can benefit your inventory size

Added some new hats that randomly spawn, since last hats weren't spawning as often or were floating in the air and I couldn't be bothered to fix it (lol)

Unwanted weapons can be dropped with H

When reloading guns, they shouldn't wipe all your magazines now

Gameplay

Footsteps volume are toned down a bit

Some minor adjustments to voicechat, less garbling now

Nerfed VSS; more expensive and less ammo

Weapons should now affect your speed, as before it wasn't

General

Changed a few cosmetics sizes to not clip inside the head

Bugs

Experimented the infamous stuck issue, and made some changes to kind of fix it (it may still happen but I'm unsure)

Fixed some weapon descriptions; HK G3, FAL and VSS

Survival has its own category in changelogs, so nothing gets mixed creating a spaghetti of words

If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there