World of Football Playtest update for 15 December 2022

Patch notes for version 0.4.2.0

Build 10155433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Fixed server stuttering when players are joining or leaving the server.
  • Fixed assigning lobby to a team.
  • Fixed beginner mode collision on futsal-arena.
  • Fixed throw-in bug in football.

Changed files in this update

