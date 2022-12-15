Patch notes for version 0.4.2.0

Gameplay:
- Fixed server stuttering when players are joining or leaving the server.
- Fixed assigning lobby to a team.
- Fixed beginner mode collision on futsal-arena.
- Fixed throw-in bug in football.
