Sleep Paralysis: The Uncanny Valley update for 15 December 2022

Hotfix day 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10155350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where, in rare cases, Thomas wouldn't open his eyes again in the warehouse chapter.
  • Made the introduction to how to make a save game more visible
  • Minor improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941311
