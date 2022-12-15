 Skip to content

Magic Bubbles update for 15 December 2022

1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 10155269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Windows and Linux versions:

  • Code optimization: lower CPU usage under some scenarios
  • ALT+ENTER toggles between Window and Full Screen
  • Fixed an animation issue with butterflies

Changed files in this update

Depot 2163892
Depot 2163894
