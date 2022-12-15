v7.3.1: A mysterious person has arrived at Adiart Castle!

- Christmas themed items
- New role - Artist
Detail:
Christmas themed items:
-
Celebrating the holiday in the castle with brand new exclusive weapons and armors in the “Store”! Let’s make some snow magic!
-
New Armor : Skiing Snowman
- New Weapon : Icy Ring
- New Avatar : Ice Sculpture
- New Deathnote Color : Christmas Red
- New Deathnote Color : Christmas Green
- New Deathnote Color : Christmas Yellow
New role - Artist:
-
We’ve heard your voices and wishes, so here you go!
-
The artist’s goal is show the world how great she is as an artist. You get to show your masterpiece once accomplished certain requirements!
-
Only available in custom mode.
For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
