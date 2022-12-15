 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 15 December 2022

v7.3.1: A mysterious person has arrived at Adiart Castle!

Share · View all patches · Build 10155087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Christmas themed items
  • New role - Artist
Detail:

Christmas themed items:

  • Celebrating the holiday in the castle with brand new exclusive weapons and armors in the “Store”! Let’s make some snow magic!

  • New Armor : Skiing Snowman

  • New Weapon : Icy Ring


  • New Avatar : Ice Sculpture

  • New Deathnote Color : Christmas Red

  • New Deathnote Color : Christmas Green

  • New Deathnote Color : Christmas Yellow

New role - Artist:

  • We’ve heard your voices and wishes, so here you go!

  • The artist’s goal is show the world how great she is as an artist. You get to show your masterpiece once accomplished certain requirements!

  • Only available in custom mode.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
