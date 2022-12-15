V0.8.0 - Screamers events and improvements

SCREAMERS
- Scary events triggerable randomly
LOCALIZATION/TEXTS
- Japanese language is now available
- German language is now fully updated
- Added some new text fonts
- Fixed "wrong password" translation (main menu)
ENTITIES
- Small entities animation polish
- Reaper now loses detection when players are teleported
- Fixed current status when healed without bleeding
- Removed interaction display when aiming a blocked hiding place
- Fixed player teleportation by Reaper when joined
- No more teleportation when the player is hidden
- Added more stun time to entities
- Updated screamer videos
FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
- Boost syringe is now being dropped by quantity
- Players can now grab boost syringe if they have an available slot or if they already have one
- Updated objectives display
- Added objectives "Find ritual" and "Collect all loot" (and delete "Take a photo of an entity")
- Updated input system (in order to resolve input fire which stayed sometimes pushed and to avoid double reload at restart, may fix some issues with broken rooms)
- Lowered player speed
- Reworked UI on main menu
- Disabled hint texts in hospital
- Minor changes in Police station and Suburbs
- Fixed some hitboxes
- Lights polish
