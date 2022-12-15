 Skip to content

Forsake update for 15 December 2022

V0.8.0 - Screamers events and improvements

Build 10155080

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SCREAMERS

  • Scary events triggerable randomly

LOCALIZATION/TEXTS

  • Japanese language is now available
  • German language is now fully updated
  • Added some new text fonts
  • Fixed "wrong password" translation (main menu)

ENTITIES

  • Small entities animation polish
  • Reaper now loses detection when players are teleported
  • Fixed current status when healed without bleeding
  • Removed interaction display when aiming a blocked hiding place
  • Fixed player teleportation by Reaper when joined
  • No more teleportation when the player is hidden
  • Added more stun time to entities
  • Updated screamer videos

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

  • Boost syringe is now being dropped by quantity
  • Players can now grab boost syringe if they have an available slot or if they already have one
  • Updated objectives display
  • Added objectives "Find ritual" and "Collect all loot" (and delete "Take a photo of an entity")
  • Updated input system (in order to resolve input fire which stayed sometimes pushed and to avoid double reload at restart, may fix some issues with broken rooms)
  • Lowered player speed
  • Reworked UI on main menu
  • Disabled hint texts in hospital
  • Minor changes in Police station and Suburbs
  • Fixed some hitboxes
  • Lights polish

Changed files in this update

Forsake Content Depot 1785121
