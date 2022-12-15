 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horizon's Gate update for 15 December 2022

Version 1.5.91: Tactical fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10155067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small balance and bugfix patch this time - the main focus being improvements to Tactician abilities and a few nerfs to the Warpblade's most dominant moves.

BALANCE

  • Tactician's 'Hold' morale boost base duration increased from 74t -> 104t
  • Tactician's 'Hold' morale boost duration scaling from Magic Attack increased from x2 -> x4
  • Tactician's 'Advance' attack boost increased from 2 -> 3
  • Tactician's 'Withdraw' defense boost increased from 2 -> 3
  • Warpblade's 'Gate: Trick' MP cost increased from 3 -> 4
  • Warpblade's 'Gate: Trick' accuracy bonus removed
  • Warpblade's 'Gate: Onslaught' now has a 50t cooldown

FIXES

  • Fixed procgen not properly randomizing certain elements of grove encounter terrain
  • Fixed Lagan's fleet becoming non-interactive from rare fleet data bug
  • Fixed save files with extra spaces at the end of the save name crashing on load

MODDING

  • When mods crash during loading, you can now opt not to disable the mod, or cancel restarting entirely
  • Fixed crash on right-clicking map icons in non-Eral overworld zones
  • Added ItemType special.hiddenFromBuildMode
  • fullrestore and similar effects no longer clears Max HP effects besides the KO penalty
  • replaceTriggerWithZoneSeries now takes a levelData ID for sValue2 and applies terrain and item replacers
  • Added support for Screenshake and ScreenTint to modify FXData (see Mod samples folder)
  • Fixed crash when a texture for a Location minimap button is missing or removed
  • Made 'Grab' (G key) in build mode always overwrite even with transparent/reflective terrain
  • "actTime" actorValue's harmfulMagnitude is now correctly set to 1 instead of -1

Changed files in this update

Horizon's Gate Content Depot 1224291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link