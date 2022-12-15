Expedition Update V0.27

New:
- Expedition feature has been added. There is 10 Expeditions, each rewarding 3 different resources (based on what you have earned while the Expedition was runing). Expedition got it's own resource that you can spend in a Shop to buy various Upgrade. You will also gain Reincarnation Point in every Expedition allowing you to buy even more Reincarnation Upgrade. Each Expedition also give a bonus based on how far you went into it (each time you go in an Expedition it continue where you left in the previous run).
- Expedition Shop has over 10 Upgrade (with some very unique one).
- Pet have a new part (related to Expedition), with various bonuses applied when you send them in an Expedition. They have a Rank that will increase as they do more & more Expedition. They get their main bonuses (the one applied when they are equipped to the Farmer) increased based on their Rank, as well as their Leveling Exp increased (you can find everything regarding this in the game info).
- Soul Shop got some new stuff as well, 4 Items, 1 Potion and a Pack of Potion, as well as 1 Farmer and 1 Cart Cosmetic.
- Few new upgrade & bonus related to Pet & Expedition (more will be added over time as i see how this Expedition and Pet in general scale).
Updated:
- Many Pets Combo have been removed (as too many were affecting the Skull Page 3, and those weren't so great), all the 4 Pets combo been removed, this leave 3 possibility for each special bonus and it never require more than 3 Pets (2 max for a Type like Air/Ground).
- Reincarnation Bonuses have been revamped slightly from Whack (from RL7500 to 6500). I also added Pet Level/Rank/Damage, Item Rating, Residue & Card Power. While you won't reach them all, as even one is for future content, this new layout will be way better.
- Ascension Milestone have been revamped starting from Ascension #7, it has some new goodies and a better layout that will fit the game more once A#5 to A#10 is better balanced (it should be worked on after the next update with Card content is out, which close that big Pet/Expedition/Card update).
- Cosmetic & Soul Cosmetic have now a button to go from each others.
- Worm Breeding Input has an "?" button to help making it clearer that you can use formatting and %.
- Worm Breeding show 'Levels per Second' to make it clear it's not 'Time to level' when you go above 1/s.
- Reduced several Skull upgrade price (A#5 and above).
- Reincarnation will now retain the difficulty you are on when doing it (this way if you are fighting in medium, reincarnation will start on your medium labor area).
- Hard Difficulty Worm bonus reduced from 8x to 6x (was never meant to double again as there is another bonus coming to it later).
- Challenge 10 (The Tough Thief) has a new reward (on top of what it had before), it is retroactive if you already completed this Challenge before this update.
Fixed:
- Cow Factory Potato & Class Exp weren't starting to Brew at the right quantity of Milk.
- Cow Factory Worms Quantity & Larva Quantity had their Fermenting filling bars not accurate.
- Worm Breeding filling bars were being innacurate after buying Super Poop.
- Reincarnation Upgrade all was adding 2% instead of 1% in the information (only the text, it was properly added to every bonuses).
- Potato upgrade Calcium was showing the wrong next bonus.
- Potato upgrade Fermenting wasn't using the right variable.
- Pet Special Combo for Drop & Bonuses weren't applying before you changed Area.
- Average Stats were sometime showing the wrong difficulty after dying in an early wave.
- Equipment Body won't be above the max rating anymore (i made sure 1 base bonus is excluded from the visual display, it's still properly giving the bonus of both STR & CON, it just count 1 in the Rating).
- Ascension #7 description Larva Efficiency bonus changed from 5% to 10%.
- World 5 Cosmetic name are now displayed properly.
Changed files in this update