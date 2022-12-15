 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bloody Efforts update for 15 December 2022

PATCH NOTES 1.13: Slower is new faster

Share · View all patches · Build 10154911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this Patch we'd like to make control Mages a little more viable in higher skill games. We are going to decrease the amount of movement the game offers to Assassins and mobile Fighters as well as make Roll a crucial decision in terms of managing your Stamina. We also fix some bugs and make adjustments to the newest Ice Abilities,

NEW Content:

  • Hero: Frey, the Dragon’s Breath coming from the north with a frosty blast! Frey is a mighty control Mage, who’s using Ice to stop enemies in place and cast Airplosion to hit them with tons of empowered Damage. Weekly Promotion: Get Hero for FREE on Official Discord.

Card Changes:

  • Slayer -
    Free Attack bonus damage reduced: 4 -> 3.
  • Sniper -
    Free Throw bonus damage reduced: 3.5 -> 2.75.

Ability Changes:

  • Dash -
    Cooldown increased: 3.5 -> 4.5 secs.
  • Impact -
    Cooldown increased: 7.5 -> 8 secs.
  • Triple Strike -
    Cooldown increased: 5 -> 6 secs.
  • Teleport -
    Delay increased: 0.5 -> 0.6 secs.
    Level Up (2) Delay reduction decreased: 50% -> 40%
  • Shunpo -
    Range decreased: 250 -> 225
    Level Up (2) Range decreased: 40% -> 35%
  • Fire Born -
    Cooldown increased: 7.5 -> 8.5 secs.
  • Seismic Golm -
    Minimal Damage reduced: 3 -> 2
  • Air Dash -
    Cooldown increased: 6.5 -> 8 secs.
  • Sleeping Dust -
    Cooldown increased: 6.5 -> 7.5 secs.
  • Feral Chase -
    Cooldown increased: 10 -> 11 secs.
  • Icicle -
    Freeze decreased: 35 -> 32.
    Cooldown decreased: 3 -> 2.5 secs.
    Stamina Cost decreased: 30 -> 25.
    Level Up (1) changed to: +20% Ice Stacks.
    Level Up (2) changed to: +50% Size.
    Level Up (3) changed to: +50% Range.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Game - Roll stamina cost increased 20 -> 40.
  • Client - Fix Death Chest opening bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1705411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link