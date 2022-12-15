PATCH NOTES 1.13: Slower is new faster

In this Patch we'd like to make control Mages a little more viable in higher skill games. We are going to decrease the amount of movement the game offers to Assassins and mobile Fighters as well as make Roll a crucial decision in terms of managing your Stamina. We also fix some bugs and make adjustments to the newest Ice Abilities,
NEW Content:
- Hero: Frey, the Dragon’s Breath coming from the north with a frosty blast! Frey is a mighty control Mage, who’s using Ice to stop enemies in place and cast Airplosion to hit them with tons of empowered Damage. Weekly Promotion: Get Hero for FREE on Official Discord.
Card Changes:
- Slayer -
Free Attack bonus damage reduced: 4 -> 3.
- Sniper -
Free Throw bonus damage reduced: 3.5 -> 2.75.
Ability Changes:
- Dash -
Cooldown increased: 3.5 -> 4.5 secs.
- Impact -
Cooldown increased: 7.5 -> 8 secs.
- Triple Strike -
Cooldown increased: 5 -> 6 secs.
- Teleport -
Delay increased: 0.5 -> 0.6 secs.
Level Up (2) Delay reduction decreased: 50% -> 40%
- Shunpo -
Range decreased: 250 -> 225
Level Up (2) Range decreased: 40% -> 35%
- Fire Born -
Cooldown increased: 7.5 -> 8.5 secs.
- Seismic Golm -
Minimal Damage reduced: 3 -> 2
- Air Dash -
Cooldown increased: 6.5 -> 8 secs.
- Sleeping Dust -
Cooldown increased: 6.5 -> 7.5 secs.
- Feral Chase -
Cooldown increased: 10 -> 11 secs.
- Icicle -
Freeze decreased: 35 -> 32.
Cooldown decreased: 3 -> 2.5 secs.
Stamina Cost decreased: 30 -> 25.
Level Up (1) changed to: +20% Ice Stacks.
Level Up (2) changed to: +50% Size.
Level Up (3) changed to: +50% Range.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Game - Roll stamina cost increased 20 -> 40.
- Client - Fix Death Chest opening bugs.
Changed files in this update