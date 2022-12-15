PAYDAY 2: Update 232 Changelog

Update size: 691.3MB

General

Fixed an issue where NPC husks would speed up when unnecessarily, and sometimes with a separate speed boost.

Weapons

Fixed an issue of where the basilisk V3 GL had the wrong damage number displayed.

Fixed an issue of where the Maxim9 lasers were misaligned in akimbo

Fixed an issue of where cavity rear sight disappear if you buy it and restart the game

Fixed an issue where Vulcan minigun could have missing parts when viewed in the Safe house

Fixed an issue of where the Medved suppressor could cause issues with skins on akimbo weapons

Heists

Fixed a spot where players climbing on bookshelves & doors creates a safe spot against cloakers on Branch Bank.

Fixed an issue where there were missing collisions to gain access to out of bound rooms on Brooklyn 10-10.

Fixed an issue where team AI can take cover on top of a box on Henry's Rock.

Fixed a spot where players could be invincible on Alaskan deal.

Fixed an issue where sentries could be used to trouble enemy AI to behave properly on Birth of Sky.

Fixed a spot where players could be invincible on the Safehouse Raid.

Fixed an issue of where players could get stuck between crates on Shadow Raid.

[i]Note: We're still working on fixes for the following:

Carrying bags while playing the event mode in VR may cause crashes.

The HE-buff from destroying packages currently doesn't work for shotguns.

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select ""Properties"" from the menu. Under the tab ""LOCAL FILES"" select ""VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES..."".

The process may take some time to finish.

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.