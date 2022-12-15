Fixed - Wrong waypoints coordinates in several Sky Cargo Ships missions on Sector 84
(Many thanks to Eiko, decentralizedsystems and ngx for your reports and feedback on this!)
Flight Of Nova update for 15 December 2022
[build 760.025.1] Hotfix
Fixed - Wrong waypoints coordinates in several Sky Cargo Ships missions on Sector 84
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update