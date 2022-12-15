 Skip to content

Flight Of Nova update for 15 December 2022

[build 760.025.1] Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10154497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - Wrong waypoints coordinates in several Sky Cargo Ships missions on Sector 84
(Many thanks to Eiko, decentralizedsystems and ngx for your reports and feedback on this!)

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
