Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.7.1b | Dec 15

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor have been released.
Patch v2.7.1c
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a player could make a "Skip Campaign" character when not eligible to do so
- Fixed an issue where the Create Character button was not working in the Seasonal window
- Fixed an issue where the equipped Inoculator's components were randomly changed after a mission
- Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to apply changes with a controller in the Appearance window
- Fixed an issue where the player could mark consumable items as favourite with a controller in the Crafting window
- Fixed an issue where the seasonal UI was not appearing correctly in the Unholy Cathedral
- Fixed an issue where the minimap icons of the Harbingers and Bosses were overlapped by other enemies
Balance
- Reduced the Nurgle Harbinger Aura's Heal effect from 5% to 2% per second
- Harbingers now instantly summon horde enemies upon loading into a mission
Misc
- Added missing localisations
