Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr update for 15 December 2022

Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.7.1b | Dec 15

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v2.7.1c

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where a player could make a "Skip Campaign" character when not eligible to do so
  • Fixed an issue where the Create Character button was not working in the Seasonal window
  • Fixed an issue where the equipped Inoculator's components were randomly changed after a mission
  • Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to apply changes with a controller in the Appearance window
  • Fixed an issue where the player could mark consumable items as favourite with a controller in the Crafting window
  • Fixed an issue where the seasonal UI was not appearing correctly in the Unholy Cathedral
  • Fixed an issue where the minimap icons of the Harbingers and Bosses were overlapped by other enemies

Balance

  • Reduced the Nurgle Harbinger Aura's Heal effect from 5% to 2% per second
  • Harbingers now instantly summon horde enemies upon loading into a mission

Misc

  • Added missing localisations

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Config & Exe Depot 527432
