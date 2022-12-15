Stacklands v1.3.2

Hello! Here are some bug fixes for the newly released Order & Structure update:
- Fixed Crane not working properly
- Fixed University getting stuck after the last donation
- Fixed University and Wishing Well Idea descriptions
- Blunderbuss now properly self-crits
- The Island Intro pack no longer spawns after beating the Demon multiple times
- Invulnerable now protects against poison and bleeding damage
- Fixed an issue with the resolution sometimes being way too small, causing the game to be unplayable
- The Stacklands Team
