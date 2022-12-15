 Skip to content

Stacklands update for 15 December 2022

Stacklands v1.3.2

15 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Here are some bug fixes for the newly released Order & Structure update:

  • Fixed Crane not working properly
  • Fixed University getting stuck after the last donation
  • Fixed University and Wishing Well Idea descriptions
  • Blunderbuss now properly self-crits
  • The Island Intro pack no longer spawns after beating the Demon multiple times
  • Invulnerable now protects against poison and bleeding damage
  • Fixed an issue with the resolution sometimes being way too small, causing the game to be unplayable
  • The Stacklands Team

