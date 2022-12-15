 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 15 December 2022

V12.01.02

V12.01.02

Build 10154263

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rewrote Division Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Annex Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Referendum Check Alliance code completely
  • Fixed Referendum creating dublicate events happen sometimes
  • Rewrote Union Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Culture Union Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Nuke Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Big Expand Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Singular Expand Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Shrink Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Take Coast Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Take Island Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Claimed Colony Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Alliance Expand Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Move Front Check Alliance code completely
  • Rewrote Joining Ultimatum Check Alliance code completely
  • Made map text name of unions with long names be in a "T.S.D" Format using UM values
  • Union names will now be in size order
  • WinterWonderland will be given as soon as 1 nation is left, and not at the next attempted round now
  • Added Santa Claus Village to WinterWonderLand winner list
  • Added More seasonal event texts
  • Fixed bug where games says it's still calculating when game is over and autoplay is on
  • Fixed random placement button
  • Updated Text/label sizes
  • Fixed flood colour in normal pack
  • Texts now update when using shuffle colours
  • Text properly updates after peace treaty
  • Fixed Provinces without subdivisions and other values taking the closest one found
  • Fixed Collapse unclaimed odds being too high
  • Colapse no longer only give some values independence
  • Lowered Revolt odds
  • Raised Change in Government odds
  • Revolts can no longer take over the entire country
  • Union names updates at loss of a member
  • Renamed Montreal to Ottawa & Montreal
  • Crimea is no longer considered a island
  • Area around Athens is no longer considered a island

