- Rewrote Division Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Annex Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Referendum Check Alliance code completely
- Fixed Referendum creating dublicate events happen sometimes
- Rewrote Union Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Culture Union Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Nuke Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Big Expand Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Singular Expand Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Shrink Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Take Coast Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Take Island Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Claimed Colony Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Alliance Expand Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Move Front Check Alliance code completely
- Rewrote Joining Ultimatum Check Alliance code completely
- Made map text name of unions with long names be in a "T.S.D" Format using UM values
- Union names will now be in size order
- WinterWonderland will be given as soon as 1 nation is left, and not at the next attempted round now
- Added Santa Claus Village to WinterWonderLand winner list
- Added More seasonal event texts
- Fixed bug where games says it's still calculating when game is over and autoplay is on
- Fixed random placement button
- Updated Text/label sizes
- Fixed flood colour in normal pack
- Texts now update when using shuffle colours
- Text properly updates after peace treaty
- Fixed Provinces without subdivisions and other values taking the closest one found
- Fixed Collapse unclaimed odds being too high
- Colapse no longer only give some values independence
- Lowered Revolt odds
- Raised Change in Government odds
- Revolts can no longer take over the entire country
- Union names updates at loss of a member
- Renamed Montreal to Ottawa & Montreal
- Crimea is no longer considered a island
- Area around Athens is no longer considered a island
EarthRoyale update for 15 December 2022
V12.01.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update