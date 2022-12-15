This update fixes a bug that stopped any achievements from being awarded. When you first start the game after updating, you will immediately receive any achievements you have earned.
Hapland Trilogy update for 15 December 2022
3.05: Achievement bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
