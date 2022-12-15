 Skip to content

Hapland Trilogy update for 15 December 2022

3.05: Achievement bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10154027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a bug that stopped any achievements from being awarded. When you first start the game after updating, you will immediately receive any achievements you have earned.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1458091
  • Loading history…
Depot 1458092
  • Loading history…
Depot 1458093
  • Loading history…
