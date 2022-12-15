 Skip to content

UBOAT update for 15 December 2022

Update 2022.1: Patch 19

Build 10153902

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear skippers,

There is a new patch available for 2022.1. Changelog:

Locales:
  • Chinese localisation update by Alex Zheng, JM-LeiDao, 36 D, Xenon_Tennessee.
  • Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.
  • Japanese localisation update by Surumeika1987, Largo, [JP]AWPsan, 泥遊戯, Mononok Kori.
  • French localisation update by FvJ and Placebo.
  • Russian localisation update by Hard.
  • Italian localisation update by BeeTLe BeTHLeHeM.
  • Czech localisation update by Spid3rCZ.
Missions:
  • Increased frequency of missions with changing flotilla from Kiel to Wilhelmshaven.
  • Fix: The optional objective about staying undetected in Gibraltar passage assignment was always marked as a success, even when player was detected.
  • Fix: Wolfpacks are no longer commonly organized before May 1941.
  • Fix: It wasn't possible to perform Norwegian Campaign missions from Kiel. This fix requires a fresh start to function. If your game is affected, we suggest moving to Wilhelmshaven to finish this campaign.
User interface:
  • Fix: Clicking with a right mouse button on a green dot that points mission target in Gibraltar passage assignment wasn't plotting a route towards it.
  • Fix: Dialogue subtitles no longer appear in HQ view.
  • Fix: After receiving a reply from the command about resupply request, the notification about unread messages was appearing, even though the message was appearing on the screen right away.
  • Fix: The notification about unread messages wasn't appearing after loading a game state with unread messages.
Graphics:
  • Fix: Small lighting artifacts on Turm II.
  • Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 18): NPC ships could spawn without texture having a white hull.
  • Fix (regression of 2022.1 Patch 18): It was possible for two characters working near Enigmas in HQ to sit in the same place and overlap with each other.
Modding:
  • Fix: Neural Network Physics component should be now useable from the mod projects.
General:
  • Fix: The newly added setting about disabling torpedo salvo previews wasn't correctly saved into the game states. This meant that this setting was possible to change mid-campaign and the current state was shared by all campaigns.

Yours,
DWS

