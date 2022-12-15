 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 15 December 2022

UPDATE V 1.5.0 - LEVEL EDITOR + 6 NEW LANGUAGES

Create your own levels and share them with the community!
Languages have also been added: Chinese, Russian, Turkish, Portuguese, German and Italian.

ADDED:

  • All new languages are ready with translated textures.
  • Now the pause menu shows the endings.
  • Level editor added!
  • Now appears the sentence "You can equip clothes from the pause menu" when you get a clothes.
  • Added new texts in all languages for the endings tab in pause menu, the names of endings 5 and 6 and the level editor section.
  • Added in Steam the new languages in the languages section, added the texts in the new languages to the store, added "level editor" in Steam category.
  • Translated achievements in Steam into French.
  • Added fades in the editor.
  • Improved cache lighting and shadows. Added flashlight inside the waterfall and changed the way to see the camera.
  • Added new endings (not yet available).
  • You can choose the number of jumps to use in the level. The hang glider also adapts to this number of jumps.
  • Fade to black express added when accessing the level editor or credits from the start menu.
  • Total keys HUD appears when you get the first key by playing levels from the editor.
  • If you load a game slot that previously played in the editor it doesn't load in the editor but in the story mode.
  • In the pause menu instead of "Back to main world" appears "Level editor" if you are playing an editor level.
  • The missile no longer hits the ground as much when launching.
  • The missile now rotates with the inertia of the turns made.
  • The speed of the missile in command is much better adjusted.
  • The lights now work in the editor.
  • Fitxel zone stairs can be climbed without jumping.
  • Added new statue in Speedrunning zone in Fitxel Zone.
  • Fixed bug in initial menu that didn't let to select the start slot.
  • Fixed bug in text called pre-samus level.
  • Chest canvas now scales and rotates.
  • Added ball dartboard in level editor.
  • Added Sunsomo, Shang and TEA.EXE in credits.
  • Reset the number of keys when loading a new level.
  • Custom name of the edited level appears in the pause menu.
  • Added goal for level completion.
  • Songs sound when passing.
  • Changed pause icon.
  • Added key doors in level editor.
  • Respawn with character icon added in editor.
  • Added decoration column in editor.
  • Added chest and key mechanic in editor.
  • Level editor added in start menu.

FIXED:

  • No longer see the built city picture on the map if you are not in chapter 4.
  • You can no longer exit from the pause menu to the main world once you activate the level 100 scanner in Shike's mansion.
  • The characters on the roof of Shike's mansion don't appear anymore if you haven't thrown Billy Jr. to the void.
  • Shike's mansion now gives 100% on completion.
  • Small bug with photo mode fixed (You can only play with the active effects if you have activated the post-processing effects checkbox in the pause menu). In case this error continues it is recommended to uncheck and check this box.

