UPDATE V 1.5.0 - LEVEL EDITOR + 6 NEW LANGUAGES

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.5.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [15/12/2022].
Create your own levels and share them with the community!
Languages have also been added: Chinese, Russian, Turkish, Portuguese, German and Italian.
ADDED:
- All new languages are ready with translated textures.
- Now the pause menu shows the endings.
- Level editor added!
- Now appears the sentence "You can equip clothes from the pause menu" when you get a clothes.
- Added new texts in all languages for the endings tab in pause menu, the names of endings 5 and 6 and the level editor section.
- Added in Steam the new languages in the languages section, added the texts in the new languages to the store, added "level editor" in Steam category.
- Translated achievements in Steam into French.
- Added fades in the editor.
- Improved cache lighting and shadows. Added flashlight inside the waterfall and changed the way to see the camera.
- Added new endings (not yet available).
- You can choose the number of jumps to use in the level. The hang glider also adapts to this number of jumps.
- Fade to black express added when accessing the level editor or credits from the start menu.
- Total keys HUD appears when you get the first key by playing levels from the editor.
- If you load a game slot that previously played in the editor it doesn't load in the editor but in the story mode.
- In the pause menu instead of "Back to main world" appears "Level editor" if you are playing an editor level.
- The missile no longer hits the ground as much when launching.
- The missile now rotates with the inertia of the turns made.
- The speed of the missile in command is much better adjusted.
- The lights now work in the editor.
- Fitxel zone stairs can be climbed without jumping.
- Added new statue in Speedrunning zone in Fitxel Zone.
- Fixed bug in initial menu that didn't let to select the start slot.
- Fixed bug in text called pre-samus level.
- Chest canvas now scales and rotates.
- Added ball dartboard in level editor.
- Added Sunsomo, Shang and TEA.EXE in credits.
- Reset the number of keys when loading a new level.
- Custom name of the edited level appears in the pause menu.
- Added goal for level completion.
- Songs sound when passing.
- Changed pause icon.
- Added key doors in level editor.
- Respawn with character icon added in editor.
- Added decoration column in editor.
- Added chest and key mechanic in editor.
- Level editor added in start menu.
FIXED:
- No longer see the built city picture on the map if you are not in chapter 4.
- You can no longer exit from the pause menu to the main world once you activate the level 100 scanner in Shike's mansion.
- The characters on the roof of Shike's mansion don't appear anymore if you haven't thrown Billy Jr. to the void.
- Shike's mansion now gives 100% on completion.
- Small bug with photo mode fixed (You can only play with the active effects if you have activated the post-processing effects checkbox in the pause menu). In case this error continues it is recommended to uncheck and check this box.
