Floor44 update for 15 December 2022

1.0.2

Build 10153670

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new ability: Burst
  • Added new ability: Charge
  • Added some lore which I'll be expanding more
  • Added new achievement: Beast
  • Potion of invisibility also helps you go through weirdos
  • Ghosts will no longer block by weirdos
  • Improved dumbbells' damage a little
  • Player damage will not be affected that much by hunger
  • Increased flashlight stackable amount to 2
  • Obsidian hearts are now 50% cheaper
  • Fixed a bug causing obsidian hearts can be used multiple times

