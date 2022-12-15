- Added new ability: Burst
- Added new ability: Charge
- Added some lore which I'll be expanding more
- Added new achievement: Beast
- Potion of invisibility also helps you go through weirdos
- Ghosts will no longer block by weirdos
- Improved dumbbells' damage a little
- Player damage will not be affected that much by hunger
- Increased flashlight stackable amount to 2
- Obsidian hearts are now 50% cheaper
- Fixed a bug causing obsidian hearts can be used multiple times
Floor44 update for 15 December 2022
1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
