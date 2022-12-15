 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 15 December 2022

Update Notes for Patch 0.11.4

Build 10153179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past days!

What's new?
  • Fix various issues with certain quests
  • Minor improvements to performance in certain locations

