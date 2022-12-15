 Skip to content

Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game update for 15 December 2022

LCV4.2.40 Hotfix

Build 10153141

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few more quick fixes to address commonly encountered issues!

LCV4.2.40 General Fixes
  • Fixed situation where incomplete unusable factories would to show up in factory manager
  • Fixed bug in cam curve calculations leading to numeric instability
  • Fixed "do you want to facelift" prompt to only come up once
  • Fixed issue with trim production tooltip interaction with month ticks
  • Fixed marketing screen's lower UI resizing when it shouldn't
  • Fixed issue where trims would have 0% desirability ratios
  • Fixed trims sometimes losing their drive type info resulting in a Lua error

