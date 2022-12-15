LCV4.2.40 Hotfix

A few more quick fixes to address commonly encountered issues!
LCV4.2.40 General Fixes
- Fixed situation where incomplete unusable factories would to show up in factory manager
- Fixed bug in cam curve calculations leading to numeric instability
- Fixed "do you want to facelift" prompt to only come up once
- Fixed issue with trim production tooltip interaction with month ticks
- Fixed marketing screen's lower UI resizing when it shouldn't
- Fixed issue where trims would have 0% desirability ratios
- Fixed trims sometimes losing their drive type info resulting in a Lua error
More to come! :)
Cheers
Changed files in this update