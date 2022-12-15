 Skip to content

Primal Roar - Jurassic Dinosaur Era update for 15 December 2022

Update notes - 15.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rides(VR mode):

  • added possibility of slowing down rides in VR mode

Main menu(VR mode):

  • fixed bug with missing fonts for some languages in controls description panel
  • updated graphics with controls description for VR controllers

