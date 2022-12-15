Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.26.15

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

BUG fix：

Fixed the problem of misplaced UI in the building interface of decoration buildings

Fixed the problem of incorrect display of search results in the Town Details - Stock Management tab

Fixed the problem that animal models of pasture buildings would shrink

Feature adjustment：

Added the function that search results will not be deleted when switching Factions at Trading Posts

Optimized the common tabs of the trading post, which will record the previous sold/purchased items, up to 10

Optimized the icons and background images of Well, Hunters Hut and Chopping House

Optimized the feedback of the search function, no search results will display a prompt

Optimized the probability and date of occurrence of Sandstorm and Tornado



Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community