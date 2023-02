We're thrilled to announce that we accomplished to get v1.0 with the Ephesus! Thank you for all your support and feedbacks!

We have done a bit of makeup with graphics. And not just that we are also spicing it up with new NPCs, quests, and things you can explore Ephesus too.

**If you've encountered any bugs or else please feel free to tell us. Version 1.0 doesn't mean abandon for us. We will fix anything that affect your gameplay.