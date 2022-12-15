 Skip to content

Quriocity update for 15 December 2022

Patchnotes for 15th December

15th December

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • An improved UI for the World view showing the Communication tower location and the available services in the region.
  • A new UI for the Principle rover with more information and more details about the rovers that it contains.
  • An improved Game guide with tool-tips for the units.
  • A new Units status panel that will help you in choosing which buildings to upgrade.
  • A new main menu UI.
  • The Search rover and the Recharge rover are now manual.
  • The sectors will be highlighted while you are adding a unit to make it easier to understand where you can and where you cannot place the unit.
  • Updated tutorials to reflect the new features.
  • Added an Ok button on some tutorials so you don’t need to perform the suggested action immediately.
  • Fixed Chinese localization.
  • Improved readability for Chinese, Japanese and Russian.
  • Pausing the game doesn’t deselect the current unit anymore.
  • Fixed the toggle in the Employment and Spaceport panel.
  • The Pest type label in the farms info panel blinks during an attack to underline the type of pest.
  • Added lights to service rovers.
  • Various other minor improvements and bug-fixes.

Changed files in this update

