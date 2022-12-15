Patchnotes for 15th December

- An improved UI for the World view showing the Communication tower location and the available services in the region.
- A new UI for the Principle rover with more information and more details about the rovers that it contains.
- An improved Game guide with tool-tips for the units.
- A new Units status panel that will help you in choosing which buildings to upgrade.
- A new main menu UI.
- The Search rover and the Recharge rover are now manual.
- The sectors will be highlighted while you are adding a unit to make it easier to understand where you can and where you cannot place the unit.
- Updated tutorials to reflect the new features.
- Added an Ok button on some tutorials so you don’t need to perform the suggested action immediately.
- Fixed Chinese localization.
- Improved readability for Chinese, Japanese and Russian.
- Pausing the game doesn’t deselect the current unit anymore.
- Fixed the toggle in the Employment and Spaceport panel.
- The Pest type label in the farms info panel blinks during an attack to underline the type of pest.
- Added lights to service rovers.
- Various other minor improvements and bug-fixes.
Quriocity update for 15 December 2022
