Update - v1.1.0

Build 10152847 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 05:39:11 UTC

Thanks for playing GFI!

Support for full body tracking

VIVE Tracker 6-point tracking (HMD + 3 Trackers)

VIVE Tracker 10-point tracking (HMD + 7 Trackers)

Haritora X

Allows users to register their favorite avatars.

Improved graphics in some scenes.

Other minor fixes to make the game easier to play.

The Steam version of Groove Fit Island! finally supports full body tracking!

Get into a groove and get fit with your favorite avatar!

Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!

We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!