Update - v1.1.0

Thanks for playing GFI!
This update includes
- Support for full body tracking
- VIVE Tracker 6-point tracking (HMD + 3 Trackers)
- VIVE Tracker 10-point tracking (HMD + 7 Trackers)
- Haritora X
- Allows users to register their favorite avatars.
- Improved graphics in some scenes.
- Other minor fixes to make the game easier to play.
The Steam version of Groove Fit Island! finally supports full body tracking!
Get into a groove and get fit with your favorite avatar!
Continue to enjoy Groove Fit Island!!
We welcome your comments and requests on our Discord server "Groove Fit Club". Feel free to join us!
Changed files in this update