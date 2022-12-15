 Skip to content

Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 15 December 2022

v3.9.1 now available!

15 December 2022

Improvements

  • [PC] Prepare for Steam’s VAC

  • [PC] Before purchasing, add an error message if Steam overlay is not enabled

  • Set the FPS limit to 60 for any quality setting.

    • Especially for PC versions with higher machine specs, as the FPS will increase more than necessary and affect machine performance.
Fixes
  • (Error code “DGN-BTL-001/2”) Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze/crash during combat in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue where information such as play time of local save data would be displayed empty when opening the save data management screen on the title screen.

