v3.9.1 now available!

Improvements
[PC] Prepare for Steam’s VAC
[PC] Before purchasing, add an error message if Steam overlay is not enabled
Set the FPS limit to 60 for any quality setting.
- Especially for PC versions with higher machine specs, as the FPS will increase more than necessary and affect machine performance.
Fixes
- (Error code “DGN-BTL-001/2”) Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze/crash during combat in some cases.
- Fixed an issue where information such as play time of local save data would be displayed empty when opening the save data management screen on the title screen.
