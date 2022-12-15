 Skip to content

One Wheel Guy update for 15 December 2022

Update Notes For December 15

One Wheel Guy update for 15 December 2022

Update Notes For December 15

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

There has been some updates in the past few days. Here are the changes:

v1.0.5 - Current Version

  • Fixed a few bugs related to ragdoll physics and voices on several skins

v1.0.4

  • Added a new skin called Streamer Guy (homage to AvoidingThePuddle)
  • Added japanese text support
  • Fixed a bug where the fps limit slider would be disabled when the fps limit was enabled

v1.0.3

  • Adjusted song playlists for a few levels

v1.0.2

  • Added a delay to the win screen to prevent accidental button presses

v1.0.1

  • Added option to press circle to restart on the win screen

