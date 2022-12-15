Update Notes For December 15

Hello everyone!
There has been some updates in the past few days. Here are the changes:
v1.0.5 - Current Version
- Fixed a few bugs related to ragdoll physics and voices on several skins
v1.0.4
- Added a new skin called Streamer Guy (homage to AvoidingThePuddle)
- Added japanese text support
- Fixed a bug where the fps limit slider would be disabled when the fps limit was enabled
v1.0.3
- Adjusted song playlists for a few levels
v1.0.2
- Added a delay to the win screen to prevent accidental button presses
v1.0.1
- Added option to press circle to restart on the win screen
Changed files in this update