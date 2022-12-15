 Skip to content

Couroland update for 15 December 2022

5.7 Update

  1. Maximum offline profit time: 30 days
  2. Multiple sets of skill configuration schemes
  3. Allow market transactions of level 220 unidentified equipment
  4. The Smithy has added synthesis content
  5. Increase sign-in rewards
  6. Added additional attributes of equipment quality
  7. Battlefield chests can be accelerated
  8. Added avatar frame
  9. New mine output: black iron (dangerous mines support offline collection, death ends)
  10. To strengthen equipment, you can use black iron to increase the success rate
  11. Adjusted the output type and refresh time of field bosses

