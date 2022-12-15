5.7 Update
- Maximum offline profit time: 30 days
- Multiple sets of skill configuration schemes
- Allow market transactions of level 220 unidentified equipment
- The Smithy has added synthesis content
- Increase sign-in rewards
- Added additional attributes of equipment quality
- Battlefield chests can be accelerated
- Added avatar frame
- New mine output: black iron (dangerous mines support offline collection, death ends)
- To strengthen equipment, you can use black iron to increase the success rate
- Adjusted the output type and refresh time of field bosses
Changed files in this update