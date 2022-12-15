 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 15 December 2022

SRPG Studio 1.274 Update Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.274.

New Features:

  • Made it possible to use the event command "Change Scene / Battle Result" in the Battle Prep scene.
    Players can return to their base at any time when they are unprepared for battle.
  • Custom skills now have animations that can be set in the skill dialog.
    The groupbox was visible even when "Display skill activation as animation rather than text" was disabled.
  • Added skill-groupstate.js to official plugins.
    Add multiple states to adjacent units.
  • Added skill-quickex.js to official plugins.
    The unit can act even after using the Again skill.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug when adding a mov decreasing state to a unit.

Changed files in this update

