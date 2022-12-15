SRPG Studio 1.274 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.274.
New Features:
- Made it possible to use the event command "Change Scene / Battle Result" in the Battle Prep scene.
Players can return to their base at any time when they are unprepared for battle.
- Custom skills now have animations that can be set in the skill dialog.
The groupbox was visible even when "Display skill activation as animation rather than text" was disabled.
- Added skill-groupstate.js to official plugins.
Add multiple states to adjacent units.
- Added skill-quickex.js to official plugins.
The unit can act even after using the Again skill.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug when adding a mov decreasing state to a unit.
Changed files in this update