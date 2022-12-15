 Skip to content

Scarlet Tower update for 15 December 2022

Patch Notes v0.3.0

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.3.0 patch info!

News
  • Familiar System
  • Familiar: Undine
  • Familiar: Jinn
  • Familiar: Salamander
  • Familiar: Hoot
  • New Conquest: Search for the Undine familiar's egg
  • New Conquest: Search for the Jinn familiar's egg
  • New Conquest: Search for the Salamander familiar's egg
  • New Conquest: Search for the Hoot familiar's egg
  • New Enemy: Runner
  • Corruption Level 5 Unlocked!
  • New Currency: Blood Gem
Changes
  • Silver Wolf now slightly slower
  • Ninn's main weapon has increased damage
  • Lyah's main weapon has increased damage
  • Enemies above Corruption 3 have had their health and damage increased
Fixes
  • All errors related to item randomization on level up have been fixed.
Main features of the 2022 updates
  • Weapon/Talents Rebalancing
  • New passives for characters
  • New corruption levels
  • Achievements and weapons
  • Secret Achievements
  • Secret vendor
  • New map
  • New glyphs for passives

