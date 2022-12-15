Patch Notes v0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10151603 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 05:26:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.3.0 patch info!

News

Familiar System

Familiar: Undine

Familiar: Jinn

Familiar: Salamander

Familiar: Hoot

New Conquest: Search for the Undine familiar's egg

New Conquest: Search for the Jinn familiar's egg

New Conquest: Search for the Salamander familiar's egg

New Conquest: Search for the Hoot familiar's egg

New Enemy: Runner

Corruption Level 5 Unlocked!

New Currency: Blood Gem

Changes

Silver Wolf now slightly slower

Ninn's main weapon has increased damage

Lyah's main weapon has increased damage

Enemies above Corruption 3 have had their health and damage increased

Fixes

All errors related to item randomization on level up have been fixed.

Weapon/Talents Rebalancing

New passives for characters

New corruption levels

Achievements and weapons

Secret Achievements

Secret vendor

New map

New glyphs for passives

Pyxeralia