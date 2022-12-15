Patch Notes v0.3.0

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.3.0 patch info!
News
- Familiar System
- Familiar: Undine
- Familiar: Jinn
- Familiar: Salamander
- Familiar: Hoot
- New Conquest: Search for the Undine familiar's egg
- New Conquest: Search for the Jinn familiar's egg
- New Conquest: Search for the Salamander familiar's egg
- New Conquest: Search for the Hoot familiar's egg
- New Enemy: Runner
- Corruption Level 5 Unlocked!
- New Currency: Blood Gem
Changes
- Silver Wolf now slightly slower
- Ninn's main weapon has increased damage
- Lyah's main weapon has increased damage
- Enemies above Corruption 3 have had their health and damage increased
Fixes
- All errors related to item randomization on level up have been fixed.
Main features of the 2022 updates
- Weapon/Talents Rebalancing
- New passives for characters
- New corruption levels
- Achievements and weapons
- Secret Achievements
- Secret vendor
- New map
- New glyphs for passives
If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛♀️🙏🏽
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!
See you in the next update, next week!
Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia
Changed files in this update