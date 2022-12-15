Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch75

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch75 on December 8th 2022 from 13:30-17:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on December 8st 2022 from 13:30-17:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

System update

New Weekly Quest

Bug Fixes: Fixed customize display system.

Fix a bug that Warden can't destroy the locker cabinet that has visitor inside

The bugs mentioned will be patched on December 8st after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

