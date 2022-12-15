 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 15 December 2022

Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch75

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch75 on December 8th 2022 from 13:30-17:00 (+7 GMT)
HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on December 8st 2022 from 13:30-17:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.
The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:
System update

  • New Weekly Quest
    Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed customize display system.
  • Fix a bug that Warden can't destroy the locker cabinet that has visitor inside
    The bugs mentioned will be patched on December 8st after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.
    Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch75 วันที่ 8 ธันวาคม 2565 เวลา 13:30-17:00 น. (+7 GMT)
ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 8 ธันวาคม 2565 เวลา 13:30-17:00 น ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม
โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
ระบบใหม่:

  • ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์
    แก้ไขบัค:
  • แก้บัค ระบบการแสดงผลหน้าปรับแต่ง (Customize)
  • แก้บัคเมื่อผู้คุมไม่สามารถทำลายตู้ที่ผู้มาเยือนอยู่ด้านในได้
    โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 8 ธันวาคม 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
    ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive

