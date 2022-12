Legacy. Stage one. Special packs and rewards

To get access to all the rewards, pilots need to purchase a “Legacy. Stage one" pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

“Legacy. Stage one” special pack

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Legacy. Stage one".

Upon receiving the pack, the next level is immediately opened and all the rewards of the open levels are available.

7 days of premium license.

“Legacy. Stage one (Deluxe edition)” special pack

A special version of the “Legacy. Stage one" pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Legacy. Stage one”.

Upon receiving the pack, the next 15 levels are immediately opened and all the rewards of the open levels are available.

30 days of premium license.

Rewards of the first stage:

1 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward.

2 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with a pass).

3 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with a pass).

4 level. Pilots receive a colour as a reward (available with a pass).

5 level. Pilots receive a sticker pack as a reward.

6 level. Pilots receive a special bonus up to +50% credits in battle. Valid for 15 battles (available with a pass).

7 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with a pass).

8 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward (available with a pass).

9 level. Pilots receive Ellydium destroyer “Ze'Ta” parts as a reward (available with a pass).

10 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward.

11 level. Pilots receive 1250000 pts. of free experience (available with a pass).

12 level. Pilots receive a new large seed-chip pack (available with a pass).

13 level. Pilots receive one of the four necessary parts of the ship “Typhon” as a reward (available with a pass).

14 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with a pass).

15 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward.

16 level. Pilots receive an access to special contracts as a reward, allows up to 70 GS daily. Access duration — 30 days (available with a pass).

17 level. Pilots receive a sticker pack as a reward (available with a pass).

18 level. Pilots receive a colour as a reward (available with a pass).

19 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with a pass).

20 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward.

21 level. Pilots receive a new decor as a reward (available with a pass).

22 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward (available with a pass).

23 level. Pilots receive a special bonus up to +50% credits in battle. Valid for 15 battles (available with a pass).

24 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with a pass).

25 level. Pilots receive one of the four necessary parts of the ship “Typhon” as a reward (available with a pass).

26 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with a pass).

27 level. Pilots receive a sticker pack as a reward (available with a pass).

28 level. Pilots receive a resource pack as a reward (available with a pass).

29 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward (available with a pass).

30 level. Pilots receive a colour as a reward.

31 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with a pass).

32 level. Pilots receive a new decor as a reward (available with a pass).

33 level. Pilots receive a Rare Earth metals pack as a reward. It is used for the production of unique ammunition (available with a pass).

34 level. Pilots receive a Premium ship or resources of their choice (available 24 hours in the game store with a pass).

35 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward.

36 level. Pilots receive a sticker pack as a reward (available with a pass).

37 level. Pilots receive a special bonus up to +50% credits in battle. Valid for 30 battles (available with a pass).

38 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with a pass).

39 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with a pass).

40 level. Pilots receive the “Heir of the giants” pack, that includes a special part of the ship “Typhon”, decor “Anomalous orb”, title “Heir of the giants”.

41 level. Gives an excess to special packs that can be purchased in the store for xenochips.

Pack contents::

Additional cell. Free experience

Contains 25000 pts. of free experience

Additional cell. Monocrystals

Contains 5 monocrystals

Additional cell. Xenocrystals

Contains 5 xenocrystals

Additional cell. Credits +50%

Contains a bonus of +50% credits for 24 hours