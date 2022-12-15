- Removed Video Capture and export feature to improve performance by 50%
- Indoor lighting (Bright and Warehouse)
- Custom Scanned Bays. Load your own .glb files
- Added basic instructions in /ScannedBays folder
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 15 December 2022
Import Custom Scanned Bays, Indoor Lighting & Perf Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Practisim Designer Playtest Content Depot 1702361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update