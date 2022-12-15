 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 15 December 2022

Import Custom Scanned Bays, Indoor Lighting & Perf Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed Video Capture and export feature to improve performance by 50%
  • Indoor lighting (Bright and Warehouse)
  • Custom Scanned Bays. Load your own .glb files
  • Added basic instructions in /ScannedBays folder

